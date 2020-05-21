Local News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A Republican candidate seeking to represent Idaho in Congress says election officials botched the mail-in primary process.

Nicholas Jones in the lawsuit filed Tuesday said the secretary of state’s website became overwhelmed and failed to meet the demand for ballot requests as the 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline loomed.

The lawsuit claims some people were denied their only opportunity to prepare to vote. Jones’ federal lawsuit seeks to extend the deadline for requesting a ballot until next week.

Idaho this year shifted to its first-ever entirely mail-in primary due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher.