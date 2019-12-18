Idaho Politics

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) – Idaho House Republican leaders say property tax relief and redistricting will be high on their list of priorities in the 2020 legislative session.

House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley spoke Tuesday at a Republican town hall.

He says rising property taxes are a problem in fast-growing areas of the state.

Republican leaders also say they are considering redistricting legislation that could increase the number of legislative districts.

The state currently has 35 districts. Republicans hold super-majorities in the House and Senate.

Increasing the number of districts could bolster those super-majorities.

The Legislature begins meeting in early January.