BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Republicans celebrated their nominees for the general election Wednesday afternoon at the Idaho Statehouse.

Republican Party chairman, Tom Luna, introduced the candidates and discussed their outlook for the November election.

Governor Brad Little, Speaker Scott Bedke, Attorney General nominee, Raul Labrador, and Secretary of State nominee Phil McGrane thanks voters and family for their support.

Linda Larsen spoke with Tom Luna about the surprises they saw from Tuesday’s primary election. You can view it above.

