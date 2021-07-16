BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The SAT was taken by 19,713 Idaho 11th graders this spring, down slightly from the 2019 cohort. Statewide results show:
- 53.2 percent of 11th graders met the Evidence-based Reading and Writing (ERW) benchmark in spring 2021, down 3 percentage points from spring 2019.
- 31.2 percent of students met the math benchmark this past spring, down 1.3 percentage points from 2019.
- 29.1 percent of students met both benchmarks, a decline of 1.7 percentage points.
|SchoolYear
|State
|MetricName
|Population
|Rate
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|All Students
|29.1
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|9.6
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|45.8
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Black / African American
|12.1
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Hispanic
|10.8
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Native Hawaiian / Other Pacific Islander
|25.0
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|White
|33.6
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Two or More Races
|29.7
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Economically Disadvantaged
|14.8
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|LEP
|2.4
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Students with Disabilities
|2.6
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Foster
|<12
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Homeless
|9.4
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Migrant
|5.2
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Military Connected
|32.7
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Male
|30.9
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Both Benchmarks
|Female
|27.2
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|All Students
|53.2
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|29.8
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|66.9
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Black / African American
|27.9
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Hispanic
|30.7
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Native Hawaiian / Other Pacific Islander
|44.1
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|White
|59.0
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Two or More Races
|51.8
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Economically Disadvantaged
|35.4
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|LEP
|8.5
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Students with Disabilities
|9.0
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Foster
|22.0
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Homeless
|26.1
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Migrant
|18.3
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Military Connected
|58.4
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Male
|50.5
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met ERW Benchmark
|Female
|56.0
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|All Students
|31.2
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|10.6
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|50.6
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Black / African American
|12.9
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Hispanic
|12.1
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Native Hawaiian / Other Pacific Islander
|26.5
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|White
|35.9
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Two or More Races
|31.9
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Economically Disadvantaged
|16.5
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|LEP
|3.4
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Students with Disabilities
|3.0
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Foster
|<12
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Homeless
|10.2
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Migrant
|7.3
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Military Connected
|34.7
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Male
|33.6
|2020-2021
|Idaho
|Met Math Benchmath
|Female
|28.6
“We expected there would be learning loss because of pandemic disruptions in the school year and in the previous spring, so it isn’t surprising that the percentage of students meeting benchmarks went down from 2019 – the last time Idaho 11th graders took the SAT,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said Friday.
Among all Idaho districts and charter schools with at least 20 participating students, nine had 50% or more of their students meeting both benchmarks. The highest rate in the state was at Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy, where more than 90 percent of students met both benchmarks.
“Many of our high school students weren’t back in the classroom full-time until spring, a few weeks before they took the test,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “That’s why I brought forward legislation this year to change Idaho code to make sure students will have the option of in-person education whenever local safety concerns can be addressed.”
Idaho requires all students to take a college entrance exam to graduate from high school. Most juniors take the SAT because a state contract provides the test at no cost to the student. SAT results also give schools and districts a tool for monitoring annual progress toward college and career readiness in local Continuous Improvement Plans.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, considers students college- and career-ready when they meet both benchmarks (Math and Evidence-based Reading and Writing), but notes that “college readiness is a continuum — students scoring below the SAT benchmarks can still be successful in college, especially with additional preparation and perseverance.”
Results of this spring’s testing at the state, district and school levels can be viewed on the State Department of Education website.
The post Idaho SAT scores show small decline appeared first on Local News 8.