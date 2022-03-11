BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Senate have approved legislation to boost reading skills among young students with full-day kindergarten.

The Senate voted 31-2 on Thursday to give school districts the option of full-day kindergarten by using $73 million in state literacy intervention money.

Republican Sen. Steven Thayn says the legislation removes any ambiguity that the money can be used for full-day kindergarten.

Half of the money will be based on enrollment of students in kindergarten to third grade.

The other half will be based on students improving their reading skills, with districts with higher-improving students getting more.

