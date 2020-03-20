Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Idaho Senate called an end to the 2020 legislative session on Thursday, but the House isn’t quite ready to be done and only adjourned until Friday morning.

Lawmakers are apparently waiting to see if they’ll have to override possible vetoes from Republican Gov. Brad Little.

One bill bans transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates.

The other bans transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Little hasn’t indicated his intentions and has until next week if the House doesn’t formally end the session.

A major topic heading into the session was property tax and grocery tax relief, but none of the larger ideas in that area made it to the governor’s desk.