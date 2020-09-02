News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – During a tour through southern Idaho, Idaho senate candidate Paulette Jordan stopped in Pocatello Wednesday.

She met with executives and doctors from the Portneuf Medical Center to learn more about the area’s response to Covid-19. Jordan said she believes the state’s representatives are not looking out for Idahoans in their legislation.

“We’re seeing the rising number of covid in our state, in fact they announced yesterday there were 4 deaths in one day that were covid-related. That’s despicable. It’s the unspeakable to see there are people in our state that are not being protected,” Jordan said.

During a press conference at Caldwell Park, Jordan had harsh criticisms for her opponent, Senator Jim Risch. She said he should be working on bipartisan legislation to provide Covid-19 relief funds to support Idahoans through the financial crisis.

“In fact, the 44 years he’s been in office, we have not seen this man doing any kind of good for Idaho. And being in 11 years and only having 2 pieces of legislation to stand on, that is not a legacy we in Idaho can be proud of,” Jordan said.

Jordan is hosting a town hall at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. She’ll be taking questions from the public.