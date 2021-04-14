BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho Senate will recess until Monday, April 19 to give the Idaho House some time to complete legislative business.

In a statement Wednesday, the Majority Caucus said the Senate has been holding both morning and afternoon sessions to address remaining issues quickly. After an 18-day recess for COVID-19, the Senate has completed all but a few items that still await action in the House.

“It’s not prudent to advance tax relief proposals or significant transportation and infrastructure investments until we have a comprehensive picture of how much funding is available to invest in projects or return to Idaho taxpayers,” shared Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee (R-Fruitland). The Senate must still work on much-needed transportation and tax relief bills.

The House is struggling to pass appropriation bills, including Medicaid, and measures critical to funding Idaho’s K-12 schools and education.

The post Idaho Senate in recess until House catches up appeared first on Local News 8.