BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Senate Majority Caucus released a statement Friday regarding the recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements set by some Idaho healthcare facilities.
As Senate Republicans we hold firm the belief that state government should not overregulate business, however, individual liberties must be protected to ensure Idahoans are able to work and provide for their families.
We call on business leaders, the Governor’s office, and our colleagues in House leadership to join the Senate in a series of meetings to find solutions that will protect the employees, patients, and the viability of our healthcare systems in Idaho.
Business thrives when government involvement is limited, and it is our hope that this issue can be resolved before more regulation, as the result of legislation, needs to be considered.
Idaho Governor Brad Little said lawmakers should not reconvene to consider legislation to prevent employers from requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations. You can view more HERE.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin says state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little are failing citizens by not taking action to prevent employers from requiring employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, and at a Thursday news conference at the Statehouse repeated her request from last week to reconvene the Legislature. You can view more HERE.
