BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved legislation to make it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots.

Senators voted 26-9 to send the measure to the House.

Backers say it’s needed to give rural voters more say in the process.

Opponents say the measure violates the Idaho Constitution because it makes getting initiatives on ballots nearly impossible, giving a single district veto power.

Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 legislative districts in 18 months.

The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts in 18 months.

