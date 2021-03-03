BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Senate has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session.

Lawmakers voted 24-11 on Wednesday to clear the two-thirds majority needed for a proposed constitutional amendment that now goes to the House, where it will also need a two-thirds majority.

If successful, it would go before voters in November 2022, where a simple majority would be needed.

If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Chamber agree.

Currently, only governors can call special sessions.

