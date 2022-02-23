BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has approved a resolution that characterizes The New York Times’ “1619 Project” as a divisive reeducation campaign about slavery that causes shame while promoting former President Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission aimed at “patriotic education” in schools but that historians have rejected as political propaganda.

The Senate on Wednesday approved the resolution on a voice vote that expresses the Senate’s wishes but doesn’t have the force of law.

Trump established the commission in September 2020 to rally support from white voters ahead of that November’s general election.

President Joe Biden in an executive order shortly after taking office disbanded the commission and withdrew its report.

