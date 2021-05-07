BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Idaho death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. has been scheduled for execution on June 2.

A judge signed the death warrant for the terminally ill 65-year-old inmate on Wednesday.

The planned execution was first reported by The Marshall Project, which said Pizzuto has been on hospice care with bladder tumors, diabetes and other serious medical issues for more than a year.

Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho’s death row. He was sent there in 1986 after his murder conviction for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta Herndon, 58, and her nephew Del Herndon, 37, at a remote Idaho County cabin where they were prospecting.

Prosecutors said Pizzuto, armed with a .22 caliber rifle, tied the victims’ wrists behind their back and bound their legs to steal their money. He bludgeoned them both and shot Del Herndon.

In appeals, Pizzuto has argued that he is intellectually disabled and federal law prohibits the execution of people with intellectual disabilities. But in 2019 the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s ruling that Pizzuto failed to show he met the criteria to be considered intellectually disabled.

