POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University alumna Trisa Shelton Clemons has established a new scholarship endowment in the College of Business. The Trisa Shelton Clemons Scholarship Endowment will benefit first generation college students.

Originally from Shelley, Clemons graduated from Idaho State in 1995 with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration in accounting and now resides in Washington with her husband and two children. She is an audit partner at KPMG, a Big Four accounting firm, and has experience providing audit, accounting and business advisory services to clients in a variety of industries.

Clemons is also a member of the Leadership Board at Idaho State’s College of Business. “The Leadership Board partners with the Dean to promote, support, and advocate for the College, while elevating the College brand internally and externally.”

“I was inspired to establish the scholarship endowment to support the College of Business but even more importantly to support students like me,” Clemons said. “I grew up in Shelley, Idaho and was the first person in my family to graduate from college. We didn’t have much money and I nearly joined the military to try to help with college funds. But, instead, I received a scholarship to Idaho State that allowed me to move forward with college when I didn’t otherwise think I could.”

Clemons hopes this scholarship endowment will “benefit students that need a little help with seeing what is possible for their futures.”

“All of us in the College of Business are extraordinarily thankful to Trisa Clemons for permanently endowing this new scholarship that will benefit our students forever. Trisa’s professional success, kindness, mentorship and passion for giving back to future generations of students represent the very best qualities of the College of Business,” said Shane Hunt, dean of the College of Business.

