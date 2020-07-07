Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A student-athlete at Idaho State University is in self isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The University announced the positive test came earlier this week.

The identity of the affected student athlete will not be released. The sport they participate in will also not be revealed.

Training activities are suspended pending the outcome of additional testing. Athletic Director Pauline Thiros says that information is expected at the end of the week.

“I am not willing to risk the well-being of our students, and we are prepared to be patient and ensure a safe environment.” Thiros added, “every decision we make will place the highest priority on the health of our students.”

Idaho State University issued 115 COVID-19 tests to student athletes last month. At that time, all came back negative.