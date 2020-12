Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho State Civic Symphony will present its Christmas concert “Joy to the World” in a virtual, You-Tube performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 11.

You can find the concert here. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic. the program is a recording of the Symphony’s 2019 Christmas program.

It will also be available throughout the month of December. It is free.