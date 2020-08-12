POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After months of planning during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Idaho State-Civic Symphony is announcing a free, fully online fall 2020 season “Metamorphosis.”

These changes are based on the ISU recommended safety precautions for the academic year 2020/2021 and will be implemented immediately.

Changes being implemented include the following:

The symphony will not have any hosted events with live audiences for the fall 2020 performances.

It will limit on-stage ensembles to 25 to 30 physically-distanced musicians, instead of the regular 75- to 80-member orchestra.

Musicians will be spaced according to safe-distancing guidelines.

Face masks will be required for all musicians, with approved cleaning procedures in place.

In the absence of live audiences, the symphony is preparing an online season with free access to a host of digital content, including pre-concert talks by Idaho State-Civic Symphony artistic director and conductor Julie Sorensen, interviews with musicians and more.

Concerts of the reduced symphony ensembles will be recorded and released during live broadcasts. Subscriptions to the online broadcasts are being offered free of charge, but audiences must request access via the symphony website. These subscriptions will include all the content created by the Symphony during this season.

“Change is never easy and yet it is through change that we have the greatest opportunity to grow and strengthen ourselves,” Sorensen said. “Music is an essential extension of the human experience and the symphony serves our community by providing these experiences. I am thrilled to be able to continue to serve our community by bringing free digital concerts to our audiences this fall. We now have an extraordinary opportunity to reach beyond the concert stage and interact with our community in ways we have not yet done.”

Symphony Executive Director Heather Clarke said even though live audiences won’t be able to attend performances, the symphony is proud to offer its performances online.

“We have always looked for ways to reach new patrons, especially those who face barriers to attending live concerts, and now we have that opportunity,” Clarke said. “The online offerings won’t replace live music forever, but right now we are learning how to use the digital platform to expand the reach of our organization so the community can still enjoy music by our beloved local musicians.”

The previously-announced concert dates and repertoire have been modified to meet the new guidelines. The first concert will be aired on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Details of subsequent concerts – tentatively planned for October, November and December – will be provided on the symphony website.