POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — You can tune into the Idaho State-Civic Symphony’s free, virtual concert from anywhere and on any device on Friday.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the Symphony will stream a free concert experience as part of its “Metamorphosis” 2020-2021 season.

To sign up for the concert, visit the Symphony’s website HERE or the signup page HERE.

On the morning of the concert, those who signed up will receive a link to the evening performance via an email from the Symphony. Or, RSVP and receive event reminders at facebook.com/iscsymphony.

“It is my sincere hope that we will be able to gather together once again soon,” artistic director and conductor Julie Sorensen said. “Until that time, however, I am grateful that we have found a way to bring live music back into our community and now directly into your homes.”

The October program includes Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue in C minor, K. 546; Haydn’s String Quartet in C major, Op. 76, No. 3 – “The Emperor Quartet,” and Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat major, Op. 20.

Featured soloists are Sandra Helman, clarinet; Dillin Diggie, bassoon; Michael Helman, french horn; Hyeri Choi, violin; Sandra Kenney, viola; Eleanor Cox, cello; and Donald Colby, double bass.

The first concert of the “Metamorphosis” season aired on Sept. 18, with future concerts on Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.