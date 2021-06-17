BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho state courts will be open Friday, June 18, ahead of the first observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth, held on June 19 each year, is a traditional commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. It falls on the anniversary of the date that word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached African Americans in Texas — June 19, 1865. President Joe Biden earlier Thursday afternoon signed legislation to make the day an official federal holiday.

Idaho Court Administrative Rule 44 says state courts shall not conduct judicial business on federal holidays. In cases such as this week where the holiday falls on a Saturday, the rule says courts will observe the holiday the Friday before; however, with the timing of the president’s action Thursday, state courts will remain open Friday and conduct business as previously planned, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered Thursday afternoon.

“Because of the short notice, Idaho’s courts have already prepared dockets, people have been scheduled and summoned to courthouses, and there has been insufficient time to prepare for a non-judicial day,” the order states.

