Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University has hired Paula Renae Scott as its new chief information officer following a national search that launched in early 2020.

Scott comes to Idaho State from the University of Montana where she was the CIO and acting CIO. Prior to UM, she spent nearly two decades at Rice University serving in a number of positions, including director of systems engineering.

“Renae will not only bring a wealth of experience to this role, but I am also confident in her ability to successfully lead Idaho State’s information technology team,” said Glen Nelson, vice president for finance and Business Affairs. “She is exactly what Idaho State needs at this time to enhance our strategic partnerships and increase campus collaborations.”

Scott has more than 30 years of hands-on IT experience, with a majority of her career spent in higher education.

“It’s an honor to join such a dynamic team of dedicated professionals,” Scott said. “I look forward to working with the team to build on their past successes and help position ISU as a leader employing technology solutions for today’s modern campus.”

Scott’s first day at Idaho State will be Sept. 28.