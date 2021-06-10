ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State Police car was hit by a passing car Wednesday evening. Three people were hurt in the accident, including the trooper.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Arimo at approximately 5:16 p.m.

The trooper was helping with a car fire on the side of the road. The driver of that car was in the passenger seat of the patrol car, along with the trooper when his car was hit from behind.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

A police report said the trooper was slowly moving forward in the closed right lane to protect firefighters when it was hit. Traffic cones were in the road, along with the officer’s emergency lights flashing and a florescent pink sign attached to the back of the patrol car reading ‘Slow Down.”

The ISP trooper along with passenger and the driver of the car who hit the patrol car were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. The man in the car w

Traffic was diverted for approximately 2 and a half hours.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

ISP says the investigation is ongoing.

The post Idaho State Police car hit on I-15; 3 injured appeared first on Local News 8.