POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Do you have what it takes to be an Idaho State Police trooper?

This Saturday is a day you can find out.

ISP will be holding a hiring open house at its District Five building at 5255 South 5th Avenue in Pocatello.

It will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested people will be able to meet with troopers to talk about the job and get to see the equipment they use every day.

ISP hiring starts February 14 and runs through February 27.

You can apply at dhr.idaho.gov.

