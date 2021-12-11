AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Idaho State Police are raising money and food, to help out those families that are in need throughout the holidays. Troopers made an appearance at multiple Broulim’s locations as people stepped up to help the drive.

This is the fourth year of the event and this year the goal is to raise enough to help out over 243 families in the area. A local supplier in the area helped out by donating a pallet of hams for the drive. Trooper Barrett said that the drive shows “we do care about the community and that we are friends.”

Troopers also said that this is another way that they can give that positive interaction with an officer that will help these families remember that cops are there to help out in times of need.

The community was a big support with this years drive and officers are hopeful that they will reach their goal.

