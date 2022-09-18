BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In recognition of the vital role that forensic science plays in the investigation of crimes throughout the nation, from exonerating the innocent to identifying the guilty, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is observing National Forensic Science Week from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022, to recognize the scientific and technical professionals who serve our communities in this vital role.

ISP recognizes the dedicated and talented men and women of the Forensic Services unit, composed of 56 civilian personnel. With three laboratories across the state, Coeur d’Alene, Meridian and Pocatello, the laboratory system provides services in biology/DNA, chemistry, trace evidence, toxicology, firearms and tool marks, latent prints, documents, and digital evidence. Technicians help with crime scene processing, evidence examination, firearms analysis, latent print processing and comparison, impression evidence collection and comparison, trace evidence examination, and digital evidence.

Staff not only support law enforcement investigations through their analytical work and objective testimony but also engage and educate the community and educational organizations by giving demonstrations and lectures.

The week will include a public presentation on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., at Boise State University, from subject matter experts about solving crimes through forensic firearms examination and forensic pathology. The event emphasizes the importance of science in solving crimes. During the event, the recipient of the Rick Groff Visionary Leadership in Forensic Science Award will be announced in recognition of their outstanding and visionary leadership of forensic science with Idaho State Police Forensic Services (ISPFS). The Boise Police Crime Lab will also be presented with an accreditation plaque for successfully passing the high standards that help maintain public trust and confidence in science.

During the week, ISP social media will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. Due to size restrictions, only a set number of people can tour the labs. ISP will announce future dates on social media for those who miss out.

You can take a virtual lab tour to meet the people and see the science behind our labs. Watch the methodical way evidence is received, safely stored, and tracked. Learn about the science behind blood and breath alcohol testing. See how controlled substances are confirmed, watch experts process and analyze fingerprints, and take a peek into the world of DNA analysis, from extraction to identification.

ISP Forensic Labs combine highly modern technology with highly trained, dedicated professionals, and the result is one of the country’s most efficient, trusted lab systems. Take the tour on YouTube HERE.

