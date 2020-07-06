BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police have completed a 2019 Crime Report, primarily detailing statistics collected from police agencies in 2018.

According to ISP statistics, there is a murder someplace in Idaho every 13 days, a rape every 13.8 hours, and an aggravated assault every 2.9 hours. Drug offenses occur every 39.1 minutes and pornography offenses every 1.3 days. There is a crime against persons every 29 minutes, a crime against property every 14 minutes, and a crime against society every 19 minutes.

Although there were 81,770 offenses reported during the year, that is down about 7.36% from 2018 numbers. As a result, the state’s overall crime rate was down about 8.8%.

There was a slight increase in violent crime offenses. Most were aggravated assaults. Overall crimes against persons, or simple assaults, were down about 3.94%.

468 law enforcement officers reported assaults on police, which is up 17% from 2018. There were no law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2018.

There were 38 total hate crimes reported in 2018, a 46.15% increase.

The state has put together a transparent report detailing crime activity in every county. You can review the latest information about the community where you live here.

