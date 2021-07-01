BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police have completed a 2020 Crime in Idaho Report, primarily detailing statistics collected from police agencies.

According to ISP statistics, there is a murder someplace in Idaho every 9.4 days, a rape every 13.5 hours and an aggravated assault every 2.6 hours. Drug offenses occur every 42.7 minutes and pornography offenses every 1.2 days. There is a crime against persons every 29.4 minutes, a crime against property every 14.6 minutes and a crime against society every 20.9 minutes.

Although there were 79,359 offenses reported during the year, that is down about 2.95% from 2019 numbers. As a result, the state’s overall crime rate was down about 2.79%.

There was a slight increase in violent crime offenses. Most were aggravated assaults. Overall crimes against persons, or simple assaults, were down about 0.61%.

467 law enforcement officers reported assaults on police, which is down 0.21% from 2019. There were no law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

There were 54 total hate crimes reported, a 42.11% increase from 2019.

The state has put together a transparent report detailing crime activity in every county. You can review the latest information about the community where you live here.

