BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police completed a 2021 Crime in Idaho Report, primarily detailing statistics collected from police agencies.

According to ISP statistics, there is a murder someplace in Idaho every 9.4 days, a rape every 12 hours and an aggravated assault every 2.9 hours. Drug offenses occur every 39.4 minutes and pornography offenses every 1.3 days. There is a crime against persons every 29.5 minutes, a crime against property every 19.4 minutes and a crime against society every 19.4 minutes.

Although there were 77,033 offenses reported during the year, that is down about 2.93% from 2020 numbers. As a result, the state’s overall crime rate was down about 3.95%.

There was a 3.35% decrease in violent crime offenses. There was a 8.27% decrease from 2020 aggravated assault offenses, which accounts for 70.88% of the violent crime. Overall crimes against persons, or simple assaults, were down about 0.93%. 419 law enforcement officers reported assaults on police, which is down 10.28% from 2020. There were no law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

There were 47 total hate crimes reported, a 12.96% decrease from 2020.

The state has put together a transparent report detailing crime activity in every county. You can review the latest information about the community where you live here.

