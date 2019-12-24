BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police responded to two accidents on Interstate 15 about 2 miles away from each other but happening at different times.

Around 3:51 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash heading north on I-15 near milepost 95 north of Blackfoot.

37-year-old, Idaho Falls resident, Fernando Trejo-Acevedo was driving a cement truck in the right lane.

43-year-old Salt Lake City resident, Jeremy Jackson was driving a 2019 GMC Yukon pulling a utility trailer in the left lane.

Trejo-Acevedo hit Jackson’s trailer.

The truck tipped over and came to rest on the right shoulder.

Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

Around 6:40 P.M., ISP investigated a three-vehicle crash northbound on I-15 near milepost 93, north of Blackfoot.

31-year-old, Pocatello resident, Stephen Bosworth was stopped on I-15 near milepost 93 due to traffic from the previous accident in a 2016 Dodge Journey.

31-year-old Blackfoot resident, Kandiss Sanchez was stopped directly behind Bosworth in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

49-year-old Blackfoot resident, Michael Davis, was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2017 Subaru Outback when he failed to stop for traffic.

Davis’ vehicle hit Sanchez’s vehicle which then struck Bosworth’s vehicle. Davis’ vehicle drove into the median where it caught fire.

Sanchez was taken via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The right northbound lane was blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department.