Idaho Falls

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police worked to get ahead of the Labor Day traffic Friday.

ISP tasked its motorcycle troopers from Boise and Pocatello to cover Island Park in recent weekends to help with increasing traffic violations leading up to one of the busiest weekends for travel.

“The weather has been nice, the travel conditions have been ideal and fuel prices are still low so we are seeing more aggressive and distracted driving in this area,” Region 6 Lt. Chris Weadick said.

Weadick said in one three day weekend, troopers wrote more than 100 citations.

“We’re really trying to intercept those vehicles because they’re causing our crashes,” Weadick said.

Friday, Idaho State Police reported it’s 27th fatal crash throughout the nine counties the district covers. A Rexburg man, David Parker, was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night north of Island Park. Parker crashed and slid into oncoming traffic when an SUV hit him. State Trooper and Crash Investigator Michael Nielson says this is why getting ahead of these crashes with citations are important.

“A lot of people have that perception that we’re banking all this money off our citation. That’s just not the case,” Nielson said.

ISP said they will also be looking out for DUI and seatbelt violations as those cause the most deadliest crashes.