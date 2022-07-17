POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Paul Yeates, assistant professor of scenic and lighting design in the Department of Theatre and Dance, received a $10,000 grant from the F.M., Anne G., and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation in the Idaho Community Foundation.

The grant will be used to host a visiting projection designer and assist with set design for Marisol, the first production in the 2022-2023 School of Performing Arts season.

“The director had mentioned that he was interested in adding a heavy amount of production media content into the production,” Yeates said. “So I set out to get the funding to bring in a visiting professional.”

In addition to enhancing the performance, students will have the opportunity to learn from the visiting artist through the production experience as well as a workshop during Yeates’s Theatre Technologies course.

“The community as a whole will benefit from this as well,” Yeates said. “They will be able to view some extraordinary visuals during the production.”

Marisol will be performed on Oct. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre.

