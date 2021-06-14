POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The summer tradition of outdoor concerts on the Idaho State University Quad will return in July, with three concerts and two play performances by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks.

Concerts begin on July 8, with vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Racquel Cole. On July 15, Tom Catmull’s Last Resort will perform, and John Rush, known as the “Human iPod,” will perform July 29. All concerts start at 6 p.m. on the Idaho State University Hutchinson Quad.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on July 22 at 6:30 p.m. and “Cymbeline” on July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The concerts and plays are free and open to the public.

