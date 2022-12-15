POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University will confer 737 degrees and certificates at the Winter commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 in Holt Arena.

The ceremonies will include an address and conferring of degrees by Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee and remarks by Student Speaker Jess Chalette and Cally Roach, State Board of Education member.

The institutional reader is Barbara Wood Roberts. The “The Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by Crystal Lovato. The “Alma Mater Hymn” will be performed by Emma Dombroski, Crystal Lovato and Nick Perondi.

