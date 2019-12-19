Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Usually, Idaho State Troopers patrol our Highways and freeways, but during the holiday week, they are patrolling the aisles of a local grocery store.

ISP partnered with Broulims grocery store collecting money and food for families in the 10 counties they patrol.

They call it the 10 counties of Christmas.

ISP has been collecting donations since October and will personly deliver bags of food and coats to the families in need.

They stated this Christmas giving the program three years ago as a way to give back to their community.

Now, it has become an annual tradition.

When they first started the 10 counties of Christmas program they delivered to 50 families.

This year that number has grown to 200 families.

Sagent Chris Elverud of the Idaho State Police helps run the program and says he is proud to be of service to these families.

“It’s amazing. When we deliver the food to these families, they light up. It’s all worth it when we seem them cry from joy and give us hugs. It’s just a wonderful thing,” Elverud said.