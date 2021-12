AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State troopers will be inside the Ammon Broulim’s this Saturday.

It’s part of their 10 Counties of Christmas final donation drive.

You can support them and the community by buying a mixed bag of goods for about $10.

State police will then deliver that bag to someone in need.

They will be at the Broulim’s from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

