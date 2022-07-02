POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After an extensive review process, the Idaho State University College of Business was reaccredited in both its business and accounting programs by the international Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the world’s leading and most recognized accrediting body for business programs.

Through the AACSB, schools are reevaluated every five years to ensure that programs are continuing to meet a high standard of excellence and continuous improvement in all of their efforts. This accreditation is the most widely recognized and rigorous designation a business program can attain. Just over 750 business programs worldwide are accredited by AACSB, and less than 200 hold accreditation in both accounting and business- the Idaho State University College of Business is among those 192.

“All of us in the College of Business are thrilled that AACSB has reaccredited our business and accounting programs for another five years,” Dean and Michael C. Ruettgers Professor of Marketing Dr. Shane Hunt said. “This recognition highlights that we are one of the best business schools in the world and a place where incredible faculty and staff are helping our students and community have brighter futures each day.”

During the peer review process, schools are matched with a committee of deans, chairs and professors from other accredited institutions along with a business professional. The College then submits an extensive report that is reviewed by the committee prior to their visit. In March, the team visited the College over the course of several days conducting interviews with faculty, staff, executive committee members and students to get a better sense of the College’s culture, operations and goals beyond the report.

Throughout their time at Idaho State, the AACSB committee was continually impressed by numerous programs within the University and College. The team was keen to hear about the Career Path Internship program and the emphasis placed on career preparation through this program and the College’s Professional Development program. They were also impressed by the College’s newly established certificate programs in Professional Sales and Financial Literacy, as well as the Freshman Business Plan competition held by the College. The team was also awed by the dramatic increase in scholarship and professorship endowments recently established in the College as well as the personable faculty and student advising process enjoyed by business students.

The Idaho State University College of Business was the first institution in the state of Idaho to receive AACSB accreditation in 1978 and is proud to have maintained this prestigious dedication for nearly 45 years.

