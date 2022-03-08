POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2022 Idaho State University Health Fair will once again be offering numerous free and reduced-cost health care services, health information booths and family-friendly activities for the entire community.

The event will take place on March 10 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ISU Pond Student Union Building Ballroom in Pocatello.

However, you don’t have to wait until the event to take advantage of the Health Fair’s biggest services.

Blood screenings at the Health Fair are offered at reduced rates. Attendees can have the following tests performed for $43:

HDL, LDL VDL Cholesterol Test

Triglycerides Test

Blood Sugar Test

Liver, Kidney, Muscle and Heart Function

Complete Blood Count

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Test

Other blood screening tests are available. Individuals interested in having screening tests done can have their blood drawn the day of the Idaho State University Health Fair or in advance at Portneuf Medical Center throughout the months of February and March.

Participants do not need to be fasting to have their blood drawn. Blood draws are available all day during the 2022 Idaho State University Health Fair. For more information about the early blood draw, call PMC at (208) 239-1671.

In addition to blood screenings, this year’s Health Fair will feature over 50 learning centers, health booths and displays with interactive games and prizes for all ages. Those in attendance can expect to see booths featuring functional fitness tests, foot exams, nutritional counseling, dental screenings, hearing screenings and much more.

Event parking is free in the Pond Student Union parking lot. For more information, click HERE.

