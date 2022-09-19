POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is showing its respect to our country’s lost and fallen heroes.

The University held a ceremony at the football game on Saturday and unveiled their new missing man chair.

The chair will serve as a physical symbol of the thousands of American prisoners of war and missing in action service members still unaccounted for from all wars and conflicts involving the United States.

The post Idaho State University honors P.O.W’s and fallen heroes appeared first on Local News 8.