POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is presenting their students with a system called cash for vax. It is a chance for them to get rewarded for being vaccinated.

Students are rewarded $100 in cash for their efforts into going to get vaccinated. The university made this effort more motivational since they know that Idaho is one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates.

All students have to do is show their vaccination card to the cashier’s office for the reward. Students are further enrolled into a raffle for $500-1000 that is chosen weekly for one student to earn. Dean of Students, Craig Chatriand, stated that not only is it great to see the student population more vaccinated, but it is great to give back to them. Some of the students have used this money for funding education and even funding a broken-down car.

The money given to the students through this program is provided and funded by the Cares Act.

If one is not vaccinated and wants to be, there are many on-campus health clinics on campus for Idaho State students to use.

