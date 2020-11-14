POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University professor and physician assistant Cindy Bunde has been selected for the 2020 William H. Marquardt Community Health Access Fellowship.

Bunde has been a physician assistant for 20 years and has been teaching at Idaho State University since 2006.

She has also been involved heavily with volunteering for multiple organizations in Pocatello, which is how she came to be one of two physician assistants across the nation to be considered for the award.

Bunde was nominated by her fellow physician assistant and coworker, Paula Phelps.

“I’ve always looked up to Paula both professionally and personally, for her kind approach to patients and students,” said Bunde, clinical assistant professor with the ISU Department of Physician Assistant Studies. “This nomination alone was especially gratifying to come from my long-time mentor.”

The 2020 William H. Marquardt Community Health Access Fellowship is awarded by the Physician Assistant Foundation and “aims to benefit physician assistants serving in mentoring and/or precepting roles who are dedicated to promoting accessible primary and preventive healthcare amongst underserved populations.”

Bunde, who has experience in psychiatry, OB/GYN, and family practice medicine, works clinically at the Pocatello Free Clinic, providing primary care for low-income and uninsured adults. Through her work, she advocates for and identifies resources for her patients, and has successfully reduced the clinic’s medication costs while still ensuring patients maintain medication compliance.

“Service is just a part of who I am, and I drag my family into it as well,” Bunde said.

Bunde is also a volunteer with the Homeless Stand Down, Pocatello Night Out, the Medical Reserve Corps, ISU Health Fair, Pocatello Free Clinic fundraising initiatives, and the Idaho Epilepsy Foundation. But not all her service is related to a health field.

“I’ve also volunteered and served as treasurer with PTA and taught in the Art Moms and Dads program in my kids’ school,” Bunde said. “I’m always busy but never too busy to help ­– I hope that others will see the many ways we can help each other out.”

The awardees receive a check for $2,500. Bunde has already asked for the check to be sent directly to the Pocatello Free Clinic.

“Those funds will cover a small handheld point-of-care ultrasound, which would be fantastic for allowing more access to needed imaging for patients without insurance,” Bunde said.