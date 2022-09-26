POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Are you and your vehicle a good fit? It may not be something that many people consider, but answering that question could play a vital role in your health.

Idaho State University students and faculty will be offering free assessments to the community on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the annual CarFit event in the northeast corner of Holt Arena parking lot.

CarFit is a nationwide interactive educational program that promotes safe driving practices among mature drivers. CarFit was created in 2006 in collaboration with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the American Automobile Association (AAA) and the American Occupational Therapy Association. ISU’s Master of Occupational Therapy and Occupational Therapy Assistant programs will be teaming up to deliver this service.

“Through collaboration between the Occupational Therapy and Occupational Therapy Assistant programs, we are able to provide this unique service to the community while also building connections among our students,” said Martha Farnsworth, Clinical Assistant Professor with ISU’s Occupational Therapy Program. “Occupational Therapists focus on meaningful activities and driving is a very important activity — especially for older adults. Safe driving allows access to the community and facilitates independent living as long as possible.”

Event attendees will receive expert advice on 12 key areas to help provide the best safety and comfort while out on the road.

“This event is not about determining whether someone is fit to drive,” said Anna Alexander, Adjunct Instructor for ISU’s Occupational Therapy Assistant Program. “Rather, this program helps individuals fit their vehicle as best as they can in order to improve comfort and keep them safe. We do this through education on safety features of their cars and resources — such as adaptive devices — to be more confident while driving.”

Attending this free event is simple. Drivers will pull up to one of many designated areas in the Holt Arena parking lot where an expert will take a look at their current vehicle settings — such as seat and steering wheel position, seatbelt use, mirror adjustment, head restraint position and ability to reach and operate vehicle controls. Specialists will then make recommendations about the vehicle’s current features and recommend any new equipment that could be of assistance.

Attendees are encouraged to make an appointment by calling (208) 282-2590. Drive-ups are welcomed but may experience longer wait times. The first 50 attendees will receive a free blanket and goodies. All attendees will be eligible to win a free year of basic AAA membership.

