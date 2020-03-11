Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State University is preparing for the coronavirus by implementing a travel ban to all affected countries. With spring break just two weeks away, university health officials are urging students to check out their website before making plans.

Effective through May 31, ISU is banning students from traveling to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan. Boise State University is joining more than 40 other universities in areas of the coronavirus outbreak, or vulnerable to an outbreak, by moving all of their classes online by Friday.

Locally, ISU is taking this threat seriously as well. In a recent statement on their website, it states, “In case the eventual need arises, Academic Affairs is finalizing guidance for faculty related to the possibility of moving instruction online. Additional communication will be sent in the coming days to faculty from Academic Affairs.”

Dr. Ron Solbrig from the university’s health center said, “There has been discussion about going to all digital media and digital teaching. That is being discussed at higher levels, but no decision has been made as of yet. Concern over spring break is a lot of people traveling and intermingling in many locations throughout the country and then those people bringing these viruses and diseases back to Pocatello.”

Their website also says campus leadership is meeting on a regular basis regarding how they would respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

