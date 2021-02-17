KIFI Students practicing self-defense tactics at ISU's Law Enforcement Program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – We all know that a being a policeman is a tough job, but you might not how much the position has changed.

Retired Idaho Falls Police Officer Lynn Case says he saw activity surge during his 28 years of service.

“When I first went to Idaho Falls to work, we might get a call at night, but now, it’s after call after call,” Case said.

With that increased activity, Case decided to use to his experience and apply it to the Law Enforcement Program at Idaho State University, where he helps train the future men and women who will help protect the state of Idaho.

Case says seeing the students progress in how to handle tense circumstances give him the most satisfaction.

“I think probably the most impactful once again is teaching them how to handle situations and how to have enough confidence that you don’t have to overreact,” Case said.

Case says that in the time he has spent with the program, he has seen clear evidence and heard feedback from former students that their simulation training is working.

“They all came back and said that the scenario-based training prepared them for that moment,” Case said. “In fact, the first one, the one that was involved just a couple of days after getting out of here graduating, it was almost exactly what we trained him to do.”

Case also says what his program is teaching is more advanced than what is available in many states around the country.

“Having looked around the country a little bit and talked to other people, training in Idaho is far, far and above what a lot of other states are doing,” Case said.

Ultimately, Case wants his students to know that talking is the best way to deescalate a situation.

“Communication is the key to calming people down,” Case said. “You have to understand where they’re coming from, what the issues are, and understand various techniques for communicating with them. If we can get that done, we might be able to accomplish our goal without using force.”

For more information on ISU’s Law Enforcement program, click here.

