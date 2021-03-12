BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State women’s basketball team punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by beating Idaho, 84-49 in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Bengals opened the game with 8 straight points by Estefania Ors. She went 4 for 4 from behind the three-point line and finished with 21 points.

Idaho State shot 58 percent from the field and scored 48 points in the paint.

With the win, the Bengals win their first tournament title since 2012.

“It was unexpected,” Idaho State head coach, Seton Sobolewski said. “Not to win but to win this way. We just came out on fire, played exceptional defense on top of some very strong offense, and that we’re just happy to kind of see all come together.”

“It’s really special because my freshman year, I didn’t really understand like everything because I’m foreign,” Ors said. “So I didn’t know how everything worked, and now that I know I really appreciate it.”

“From here on out, we just have to enjoy all these different moments,” Sobolewski said. “Yes, we want to go into the NCAA tournament and come away with a postseason win, which rarely happens in our conference. I don’t ever remember it happening in my era and, you know, it’ll be fun to see who we get paired up with.”

The Bengals will find out their opponent and their seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

