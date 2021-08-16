POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is holding its annual Fall Address on Monday to provide institutional updates to faculty and staff.

President Kevin Satterlee will share updates on student retention efforts, COVID-19 operations, campus facilities upgrades, and the University’s strategic plan.

The event will be broadcast from Frazier Hall at 11 a.m., and streamed live on the University’s YouTube page.

