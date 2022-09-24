POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The second annual Kevin’s Run for Funds hosted by Idaho State University raised $40,000 for student scholarships, exceeding last year’s total.

Nearly 200 university employees and community members joined President Kevin Satterlee on a 5K course through Pocatello’s campus last Saturday morning. Before the event, President Satterlee once again issued a challenge that, for every employee who beat him, he would personally donate $10 additional dollars to the scholarship fund. Twenty-two people beat him in the race, but President Satterlee opted to round up his donation to $1,000. All of the funds raised by the 5K were added to a permanent scholarship endowment.

“This fun run has become an annual tradition that brings together our campus community and, in the process, helps more students gain access to higher education,” President Satterlee said. “We need to stay focused on the needs of our students, and help them to achieve their dreams of an education.”

In addition to funds raised through event registration and President Satterlee’s additional contribution, Lookout Credit Union and the Portneuf Health Trust also each donated $15,000.

The post Idaho State’s Run for Funds raises $40,000 for student scholarships appeared first on Local News 8.