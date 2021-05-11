BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Office is partnering with a new online platform to provide free, small-group tutoring in mathematics for Idaho middle and high school students who want to catch up on their learning and get ready for what’s next.

Superintendent Sherri Ybarra announced her partnership with Schoolhouse.world Monday morning at the kickoff for this year’s Legislative Roadshow.

“I’m excited about this opportunity, especially since it comes from a proven source that Idaho teachers and families already trust – Sal Khan, whose Khan Academy provides a wealth of free online classes for millions of students at home and in classrooms throughout Idaho, the nation, and the world,” Ybarra said. “And it comes at the perfect time – while parents, schools and students are grappling with ways to make up for the unfinished learning caused by the pandemic.”

Idaho students can choose from a wide range of math topics and may even suggest future tutoring sessions to meet their needs. The interactive small-group sessions are offered live via Zoom.

“We know that many Idaho students struggle with Algebra, which can impact their college and career readiness,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Schoolhouse.world can be a critical resource to help students master Algebra 1. In fact, we are working with them to create a way for students to earn mastery credit through this platform.”

To learn more about Schoolhouse.world, click HERE.

The platform also offers college entrance exam prep, and plans call for expanding beyond math to other subjects and grade levels as Schoolhouse.world grows.

