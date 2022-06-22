BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Do you know Idaho students, grades 4 through 12, who would love to have a direct role in improving the school system they’re enrolled in and, at the same time, gain civic understanding and skills in leadership, team-building and networking?

They can apply for Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s Student Advisory Council.

“To address and understand the needs in our schools, it is essential to get feedback and ideas from the people most affected by those needs and education policies – our students,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “I had high hopes when I launched this advisory council last year, and the results have far exceeded my expectations. These 13 amazing students from all grade levels and regions of the state have suggested and examined key issues, met with the governor, attended education committee meetings and conducted mock legislative sessions. Two of them testified at actual legislative hearings, advocating for bills that are now law.”

Now, those students are encouraging their peers to sign up for the advisory council’s second roster.

“Students should apply for next year’s council because it provides them an opportunity to help change the course of education,” said Hayden Barbre, who joined the superintendent’s first advisory council as an eighth grader at Wood River Middle School. “They will become part of a useful and inviting community, and they will learn so much about the legislative process. Through the Student Advisory Council, I’ve learned how to be a leader who can understand others better.”

Adeline “Addie” Perry of Boise, who served on the council as a fifth-grader at Valley View Elementary School, called her year on the council “a great opportunity. We talked about important ideas to help support the learning community. We got to talk to specialists about mental health, special education, and so much more.”

All Idaho students who will be in grade 4 through 12 for the coming school year are eligible to apply for the Student Advisory Council.The application deadline is Friday, July 1. Get more information and apply online HERE.

The advisory council will meet through the end of the year. Applications must include a signed waiver by a parent or guardian, and students must be accompanied by an adult to Boise for meetings. The state will provide a stipend to cover travel from home to the meeting location and reimbursement for meals and lodging, if applicable, according to Idaho state guidelines and rates.

“You should apply this year because it was fun, we learned a lot and, most importantly, you’re helping students all around the state,” said Bridget McNamee, who just completed fourth grade at Dalton Elementary School in the Coeur d’Alene School District.

“I’m so excited to meet the next group of students who will help guide Idaho’s public education,” Superintendent Ybarra said.

