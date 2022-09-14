BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State Department of Education, in partnership with NASA Aerospace Scholars, is offering Idaho 11th graders the chance to explore a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aerospace careers.

“This program truly gives kids a springboard to their futures,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Seeing talented Idaho students explore their passion for STEM with world-class instructors is absolutely inspiring, and I know that this year will be no different.”

Through Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars (ISAS), high school juniors can take an interactive online space exploration course with NASA-developed curriculum. Students will cover a broad range of STEM skills aligned with Idaho Content Standards. Based on their course performance, students may be invited to participate in a seven-day summer residential academy at Boise State University and the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) in Burbank, California. Registration for ISAS is now open.

Coursework will be offered online by the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance from January through May. This award-winning course includes eight online units and a semester-long project that allows students to build their knowledge of space exploration and its relationship to Idaho STEM, all led by master educators. Students who successfully complete the coursework will receive one high school science elective credit or, for a fee, may register for two concurrent enrollment credits with Boise State University.

Students who are invited to participate in the seven-day residential summer academy in Boise and Burbank will undertake a mentored team-simulated human mission to Mars while being immersed in hands-on Idaho science, technology, engineering and math activities. Students who successfully complete the ISAS Summer Academy requirements may register for one concurrent enrollment credit with Boise State University.

To apply a student must:

Be a U.S. citizen and Idaho resident

Be a high school junior with an interest in science, technology, engineering or mathematics

Have a GPA of 2.7 or higher

Be at least 16 and have parental permission

Commit to all aspects of the ISAS program

Have internet access and email (home, school or public library)

Learn more about the program and access the online application at: www.sde.idaho.gov/academic/isas.

