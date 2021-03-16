BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho students ages 5-18 are invited to submit artwork under the theme “Aviation to the Rescue” in the 2021 Aviation Art Contest.
There are five age categories in the contest. The first-place winner of each category wins a ride in an airplane and will have their artwork signed by Idaho Governor Brad Little. Second-place winners will receive $25 in art supplies and a congratulatory letter.
The age categories for the contest are:
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);
});
- 5-6 years old
- 7-9 years old
- 10-12 years old
- 13-15 years old
- 16-18 years old
Submissions are being accepted through April 30.
You can view the application HERE.
googletag.cmd.push(function () {
googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);
});
Questions about the application or the contest in general can be addressed to Idaho.aeronautics@itd.idaho.gov
Winners will be notified by May 14.
The post Idaho students invited to share artwork through Aviation Art Contest appeared first on Local News 8.