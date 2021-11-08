BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group of Boise students is drafting legislation to require licensing for minors to purchase firearms.

They hope to win bipartisan support for the gun control measure in one of the most conservative states in the nation.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the students are all members of Idaho’s March for Our Lives board.

They hope the measure will help prevent suicides, school shootings and other forms of gun violence by slowing the process that minors use to buy a gun.

The goal is to make it so students in the midst of mental health crises cannot easily access firearms.

The post Idaho students pursue licensing for minors to use firearms appeared first on Local News 8.